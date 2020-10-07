LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in North Las Vegas Tuesday night.
North Las Vegas Police said the shooting happened around 10:10 p.m. Oct. 6 in the 1800 block of McDonald Ave., near Carey Ave. and Martin Luther King Blvd.
Police said a Black man around 22 years of age was waiting in his vehicle when a silver four-door sedan pulled up next to him. Someone in the sedan fired multiple rounds at the victim before driving off in an unknown direction.
NLVPD said the victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to University Medical Center with non life threatening injuries.
Police are working to gather information about the suspect. Police said they don't think the shooting was a random act of violence. The sedan involved has not been located.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
