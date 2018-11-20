LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the far northwest valley.
Officers responded about 4:20 p.m. to a home on the 5800 block of Royal Castle Lane, near Ann Road and Rainbow Boulevard, where a man had been shot.
Police said a man at the home was shot multiple times, including at least once in the stomach, and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was in stable condition.
It was unclear if he was shot inside or outside of the home.
A caller told police they heard multiple shots in the area and then the sound of a car fleeing.
Police said on scene they believe the shooting was gang-related.
No suspect or vehicle information was available.
