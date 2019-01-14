LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County coroner identified a man who was found shot and killed in an alley near the Las Vegas Strip on Jan. 10.

Jonathan Louis Burgos, 36, died of a shotgun wound to the head, the coroner said. Burgos's death was ruled as a homicide.

Burgos was allegedly shot by 25-year-old Kayla Biron when the two started fighting over a motorcycle, Las Vegas police said.

Woman sought in man's shooting death north of Las Vegas Strip Police asked for the public's help to find a woman wanted in the shooting death of a man in an alley near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip Thursday.

According to Metro Police, officers were called to the 200 block of West New York Avenue, at around 3:35 p.m., where they found Burgos suffering from a gunshot wound.

Burgos was taken to University Medical Center Trauma where he was later pronounced dead.

Burgos went into the alley to get a motorcycle and was pushing it down the alley when Biron allegedly confronted him, police said.

Biron was last seen leaving the area in a grey SUV.