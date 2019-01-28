NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who was shot near Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas on Jan. 22 was identified by the Clark County coroner.
Juan Manuel Gonzalez-Cruz, 36, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. His death was ruled as a homicide.
North Las Vegas police said officers were called to the 4800 block of Rancho Linda Court, a residential cul-de-sac area near North Commerce Street, at around 4:45 p.m.
Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only victim.
According to police, Cruz met two suspects before the shooting occurred. Multiple shots were heard in the area and witnesses told police the suspects fled in an unknown vehicle.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
