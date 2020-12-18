Strat homicide
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide inside a hotel room at the Strat casino Friday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the Strat hotel and casino on December 18  around 10 p.m., after getting reports that someone had been shot inside a hotel room.

When officers arrived, they learned that a birthday party was taking place inside one of the rooms. During the party a fight broke out and shots were fired, police said.

A Black man in his early 30's was found shot inside the room. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police don't have a suspect description and is asking anyone who was at the party notify Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Homicide section.

