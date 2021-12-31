LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a second shooting following an alleged robbery that left a man dead Friday evening.
According to police, officers, responded to the 2400 block of West Sahara Avenue around 6:15 p.m., Dec. 31 for reports of shots being fired inside a parking garage at Palace Station.
Police said casino security guards found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Two suspects were detained, according to police.
Police said the shooting at Palace Station and Fashion Show Mall appear to be connected, although its early in the investigation.
The man that was killed is described as an Asian man in his 50s. It is unknown if the victim was a tourists or a resident of Las Vegas, police said.
The victim's identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office once next of kin has been notified.
Early this afternoon, police responded to the Fashion Show Mall where a 66-year-old woman was killed following a parking garage robbery and shooting.
