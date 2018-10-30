LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner's office released the identity of a man who was shot and killed by two Las Vegas Metro police officers on Saturday.

Lloyd Gerald Napouk, 44, died of multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner's office.

Officer-involved shooting in southwest Las Vegas leaves 1 man dead Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in the south valley early Saturday morning.

According to Capt. Nichole Splinter with Metro, a concerned citizen contacted police about a suspicious person walking around with some type of long weapon in the 5400 block of Tinker Toy Avenue, near West Robindale and South Lindell roads, at around 12:22 a.m.

Police said the person, now identified as Napouk, was walking around with what appeared to be either a machete or Slim-Jim.

The weapon Napouk was holding turned out to be a long piece of plastic wrapped in electrical tape in the shape of a sword, police said.

When sergeant Buford Kenton, 36, and officer Cameran Gunn, 29, arrived to the scene, they tried to get Napouk to lower the weapon, but instead he advanced towards the officers, police said.

Napouk appeared to be incoherent and mumbling words, police said.

During a press conference at Metro police headquarters, police said Napouk was given a final warning to stop walking towards officers, which he ignored.

Both officers opened fire and hit the man with multiple gunshots. Sergeant Kenton fired four rounds and officer Gunn fired three rounds, police confirmed.

Napouk was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kenton and Gunn were placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

Metro Police are averaging two officer-involved shootings a month, and with just over two months left in the year they are nearing a record. In 2010, there were 25.

Timothy Williams worked for the Los Angeles Police Department for 29 years, now he consults on officers' use-of-force cases.

"I have done more than 1,000 cases," he said. "I've also testified 199, soon to be 200, times."

Williams said he doesn't like comparing cities when it comes to officer-involved shooting trends because he said every city is different and has their own issues.

"You have to look at every one individually. You can't just throw them all in a bag."

Williams said there is one thing universally that could help.

"Deescalation. You don't go to escalate something," Williams said.

As for Metro Police, there are three things he wold recommend to keep numbers down: work on deescalating, bring more resources to calls, including mental health experts, and make sure proper tactics are being followed.

"If all departments did that, not just in Las Vegas, but across the country, we'd see a lot less."

We reached out to Metro Police about the numbers. They said every time an officer fires their weapon, Metro releases body camera footage within 72 hours to be as transparent as possible.