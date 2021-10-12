LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police shot and killed a man who they say pointed a firearm at officers after kidnapping his ex-girlfriend Tuesday in the east valley.
According to LVMPD's Carl Hank, officers responded to the 5600 block of E. Lake Mead in response to shots fired at approximately 9 a.m.
Upon arrival, police determined the man had kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and fled the area while possessing a firearm.
Hank said police tracked the suspect and the victim and located them in the area of Sloan and E. Charleston.
Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation and get the suspect to release the victim. The man ultimately pointed his firearm at officers, who fired and struck the suspect.
Officers rescued the victim and responded to the suspect and rendered aid. However, the suspect died on scene, according to Hank.
#BREAKING We are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Charleston and Sloan. All officers are OK. There will be an extended police presence for the next several hours. Please avoid the area and we will update as we learn more details. pic.twitter.com/cQG0OYxaq6— LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 12, 2021
