LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide on Saturday night.
About 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer said they were investigating on the 6900 block of Dunsbach Way, near Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards.
At the scene, Spencer said about a dozen neighbors called 9-1-1 to report gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a Black man in his 20s dead from at least one gunshot wound.
While the investigation was early, Spencer said there was a party at the residence and the victim was shot within 15 minutes of arriving.
There were "a lot of people" at the party, Spencer said, but they had no information regarding a suspect on Saturday night.
He urged anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.