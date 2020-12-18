LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide inside a hotel room at the Strat hotel-casino on Friday evening.
According to police, officers responded to the Strat on December 18 around 10 p.m., after getting reports that someone had been shot inside a room.
When officers arrived, they said they learned that a birthday party was taking place inside one of the rooms. During the party, a fight broke out and shots were fired, police said.
A Black man in his early 30s was found shot dead inside the room.
Police said they didn't have a suspect description and were asking anyone who was at the party notify Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide section.
