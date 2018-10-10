LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police officers shot and killed a man who opened fire at them as they attempted to take him into custody for evading arrest in southwest Las Vegas.
The two officers originally responded to a traffic accident reported at 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Gary Road, just west of Blue Diamond.
Once on the scene, officers encountered the suspect who appeared to be impaired, according to police.
The man refused a request from officers to take a sobriety test. As officers tried to arrest him, the man evaded arrest by fleeing into the desert area.
He grabbed a gun he had stashed in a bush and opened fire towards the officers. Police said he fired one round.
The officers returned fire and fatally struck the man, police said.
The officers were not injured.
Witnesses told police they saw the suspect hide an unknown object in the bush prior to the officers' arrival, police said.
Police later determined that the object was the firearm the suspect used to shoot at police.
Police said the incident remains under investigation. Further details are expected to be released by Metro police within 72 hours.
This is the 20th officer-involved shooting in 2018.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
(1) comment
west of blue diamond?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.