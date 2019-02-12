LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who was shot and killed in the southwest valley on Feb. 6 was identified by the Clark County coroner on Tuesday.
Shane Pacada, 30, died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and his death was ruled as a homicide, according to the coroner.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police were called to the 6300 block of Riley Street, near Durango Drive and Sunset Road, at the Mosaic Apartments complex, at about 5:46 p.m. Metro Police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said two men arrived at the apartments in two separate cars.
According to police, Pacada lived at the Mosaic Apartments and was one of the men who arrived at the complex. The other driver, an unidentified man in his 30s, was Pacada's coworker.
Pacada and the other man got into a dispute with the suspect, identified as an unknown black male by Spencer, and he shot Pacada and the other man. Pacada was taken to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.
The suspect drove away in an unknown vehicle.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.
