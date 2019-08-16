LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was shot in the back resulting in a vehicle crash on southbound US-95 near Decatur, according to Las Vegas police.
About 11:40 p.m. Thursday night, three adult men and an 8-month-old toddler were traveling in a vehicle before the shooting.
The driver who was shot was taken to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk said.
Las Vegas police and NHP are investigating the incident.
No immediate arrest was made and no information was released on a possible motive for the shooting.
His identity wasn't released.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
