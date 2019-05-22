LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 40-year-old man was shot in the shoulder by a shotgun on Wednesday night in the west valley, police said.
Officers responded to the 5300 block of Arbor Way, near Decatur Boulevard and U.S. 95 and found the victim.
The shooting started as a domestic incident, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police spokesman Lt. Alan Larsen. The suspect was described as a 68-year-old man, who was arrested. The two are known to each other.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and police said he was "critical, but expected to survive."
No other information was immediately available.
