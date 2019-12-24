LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was wounded Tuesday in a drive-by shooting in northeast Las Vegas Valley, according to Las Vegas police.
About 7:02 a.m., police responded to a call that one adult male was shot in the 4000 block of Carey Ave. According to the victim, he was on his way to the store in the area of Lincoln Road and Carey Avenue when a suspect driving a beige sedan drove by and fired three rounds before speeding off, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said.
The victim's family lived in a residence nearby and called 911.
"He was transported to the hospital and taken into surgery," Gordon said. "The victim is out of surgery and expected to make a full recovery."
At least one suspect fled the scene.
Detectives are on scene investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(2) comments
Hood rat section of town,no shortage of low life criminal activity around there !
Why can't these things happen to people like you?
