LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating shooting that left one man injured overnight in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded about 1 a.m. to reports of shots fired in the area of South Commerce Street and West Utah Avenue.
A man had been shot, and transported himself to an area hospital, police said.
His injuries are nonlife-threatening, and no suspect information was available at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
