LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One man was shot in the abdomen early Monday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.
About 3:03 a.m., a woman attempted to drive her husband to the hospital after he suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in the 2900 block of Mountain Vista Street, according to Las Vegas police.
Patrol officers intercepted the female driver in the area of Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Gordon said. The victim was then transported by medical to an area hospital in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Nothing good happens after midnight! Gotta be drugged bums ,wasting city money!
