LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three men are charged in a deadly North Las Vegas robbery that stemmed from a drug deal in early May.
On May 9 about 9:12 p.m., Xavier Evans, 20, Eelyzjah Barnett, 21, and Jayln Barnett, 18, were seen on surveillance video footage loitering between Bob's Market and Hacienda Market near Centennial Parkway and Commerce Street, North Las Vegas police said.
According to an arrest report for the men, they approached a vehicle in the area occupied by a Hispanic man and white woman who were leading a drug deal. They had a supply of Percocet and cocaine and were in the market to offload the drugs to another buyer. The intended buyer wasn't at the scene, police said.
Instead, after a brief conversation about price, a confrontation occurred. One of the suspects offered $75 "and tried to pass it off as $600," the report read. The victim began handing over the drugs before realizing the suspect had underpaid. When the victim rejected the offer, he was shot in the head by one of the men, later identified by police as Evans. North Las Vegas police found the victim dead in the driver's seat, bloodied from the gunshot wound. His female passenger and witness was in shock, according to the report.
The witness' description of the suspects matched surveillance footage from the stores. According to the report, Eelyzjah Barnett had purchased from them before, but tried to short them $7 in a previous exchange.
Following the gunfire, the two suspects directly involved fled the scene. The third suspect, earlier seen in the area, did not appear on camera again in connection with the car.
NLVPD found a single 9mm cartridge casing in parking lot.
They are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, open murder and kidnapping. They remain in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.
Xavier Evans is listed in court records as Xavier Philpot, and Eelyzjah Barnett is listed in court records as Eelyzjah Simmons.
A bail hearing was set in North Las Vegas Justice Court on June 16 at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Kalani Hoo.
