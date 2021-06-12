LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a man was found shot dead on Friday night.
According to NLVPD, officers were called about 9:30 p.m. on June 11 to the 2000 block of W. Lawry Avenue, near Lake Mead and Martin Luther King boulevards.
There, officers found a man of unknown age dead with a gunshot wound.
Details of the investigation were scarce.
"To help protect the integrity of the case, suspect or arrest information is not available at this time," police said in a statement to media.
The Clark County coroner will identify the victim after next of kin has been notified. Anyone with information was asked to call NLVPD at (702) 633-9111 or CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555.
