LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said a man is in critical condition after a shooting in a hotel room at Sahara Las Vegas.
About 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to room 2221 where a man was found with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital in life-threatening condition.
As of Sunday afternoon, no suspect has been identified, according to Lt. Brian Boxler with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police urge anyone with information to contact LVMPD or CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.
