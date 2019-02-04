LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said the suspect in an officer-involved shooting last week in the Summerlin area was a violent man, wanted for multiple crimes.
Christopher Ashoff, 39, was shot by officers on Thursday morning after he rammed a car into their vehicles, Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman said in a press conference Monday.
Ashoff has a long criminal history, police said, including multiple drug and robbery charges, larceny, DUI and several traffic misdemeanors.
Court records show Ashoff was charged in 2000 for unlawful possession for sale of marijuana and methamphetamine; in 2000 for trafficking methamphetamine; in 2000 for larceny from a person; in 2003 for escaping custody as a prisoner; in 2006 for robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary and grand larceny; and in 2006 for burglary.
Ashoff was charged last week with battery with a deadly weapon and for having a gun in connection with a shooting police said happened on Jan. 17.
Zimmerman said he is also a strong suspect in two homicides.
Officers who were part of the multi-jurisdictional Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) located Ashoff in the early hours on Thursday to arrest him in connection with the Jan. 17 shooting.
As the officers were in plain clothes to investigate Ashoff, no body camera footage was available.
Zimmerman said police also had information that Ashoff had failed a federal probation by failing a drug test and "wanted to commit suicide by cop because he didn't want to go to prison."
At 8:50 a.m., police surrounded a home at 515 Poplar Leaf Street. They used a bullhorn to identify themselves and asked Ashoff to come out, Zimmerman said.
Ashof refused and tried to escape through the back of the house. He met officers there who asked him to surrender, and he ran back into the house.
Police then asked for the Metro helicopter, K9 unit and marked units.
While planning a SWAT response, Zimmerman said Ashoff opened the garage door and was inside of a car. He accelerated backward into the cop cars, then put the car in drive and drove into the house. He reversed back into the officers and an officer fired and hit the vehicle once, police said.
Ashoff then grabbed an air pellet rifle, police said. Three officers fired at him, striking him once in the face and once through the car into his leg.
Detectives Travis Cord, Brian Jackson and Brian Redsull were identified by Metro Police as the officers involved in the shooting. Cord, 46, has been employed with Las Vegas police since March 2000, Jackson, 45, was brought on in Nov. 2006 and Redsull, 35, has been with the Henderson Police Department since March 2006.
In connection with the incident on Thursday, Ashoff was charged with grand larceny of an automobile, resisting arrest and damaging the police vehicles at the scene.
Ashoff was at University Medical Center and was stable, Zimmerman said. He or his attorneys are expected in court later this week.
