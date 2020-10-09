LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police investigated a shooting in downtown Las Vegas Friday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Lt. Daryl Rhoads said the incident happened just before 5 a.m. Oct. 9 at the OYO Oasis Hotel, 1731 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, near Oakey Boulevard.
Rhoads said a man was shot by a male suspect who fled the scene after the shooting, though police said they may have the suspect in custody. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, Rhoads said.
Additional details of what led to the shooting are under investigation, LVMPD said. Police are canvassing the area for witnesses and evidence and advise avoiding the area.
(1) comment
Vegas lowlife,turning this city into Chicago of the west !
