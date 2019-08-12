LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police were investigating after a man was shot and killed in the northeast valley on Monday.
Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 6000 block of Yellowstone Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Mt. Hood Street, about 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, said spokesman Lt. Adrian Beas.
A man in his 30s was found with a gunshot wound and was declared dead on scene, police said. Another man in his late 20s was taken into custody.
The two men were roommates and got into an argument prior to the shooting, according to Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, who was on scene Monday night.
A gun was found near the man who died, police said, so it was unclear if the other roommate was acting in self-defense.
Detectives were expected to be on scene investigating for several hours.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.