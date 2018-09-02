NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said its detectives were investigating a homicide early Sunday morning.
Police said they were called at 5:10 a.m. in regards to a shooting near North Bruce Street and East Cartier Avenue, close to Civic Center Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the victim had died on scene, according to police.
The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and is "still outstanding," police said. No description of the suspect was available. Police do not believe this shooting to be a "random act of violence."
Police said it was unknown if the victim lived in the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Coroner's Office will release the identity of the decedent, and cause and manner of death, after proper notification to next of kin.
North Las Vegas police have asked the public for help in regards to this incident. Tips can be sent to 702-633-9111 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
