LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police investigated a deadly shooting in west Las Vegas Monday morning.
On Sept. 3 at approximately 8:09 a.m., police were called to the 3300 block of Stacey Lyn Drive, near Desert Inn Road and El Capitan Way, to investigate reports of a person shot.
Officers entered the home and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead there.
Police said the victim was one of several people sleeping there. He heard a knocking sound and got up to see who it was. Minutes later, someone fired a gunshot and the man was found lying on the floor, police said.
Police had not identified a suspect or motive as of Tuesday afternoon.
The victim's identity, cause and manner of death would be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office, police said.
