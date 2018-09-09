Las Vegas police said detectives were on scene of a homicide in the west valley.
Officers responded to the 5100 block of Misty Morning Drive, in a neighborhood near Tropicana Avenue and Torrey Pines Drive on Sunday night, about 7:30 p.m.
A mother inside one of the homes called police about a domestic disturbance, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said on scene. While all details were "extremely preliminary," he said police found a man in his mid-20s dead in an upstairs bedroom.
Police said he lives at the home with his mother and step-father, 72-year-old Jerome "Jerry" Winters. The victim's mother told police her husband and son were fighting when it escalated to the step-father using a baseball bat.
The son took the baseball bat from his step-father, which prompted the latter to retrieve a gun, police said. He shot his step-son once in the abdomen.
Winters was arrested and faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon.
Spencer urged those in tense domestic situations to research resources, but first to separate themselves from the situation immediately.
No other details were immediately available.
