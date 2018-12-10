LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A SpeeDee Mart in the south valley was robbed early Monday morning after a suspect fired multiple shots at an ATM.
According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened just after 2:40 a.m. near West Cactus Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard. An unidentified man in a ski mask entered a SpeeDee Mart and fired several shots at an ATM inside the store.
The suspect then forced the store clerk to hand over an unknown amount of money, police said. The suspect fled the store in a black SUV and drove off heading north.
Police didn't report any injuries.
