LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning in the south valley.
According to police, the incident started as a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of E. Silverado Ranch Boulevard near Maryland Parkway. LVMPD said a woman was found in the area and a man fired at officers.
LVMPD officers returned fire and the man went back inside an apartment in the area, LVMPD said. The woman police located was taken to safety. It wasn't immediately known if the man was struck by gunfire.
Police advise that this is a "dynamic event."
The LVMPD is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting near Silverado Ranch Blvd and Maryland Pkwy. This is a dynamic event and the suspect is believed to be barricaded in an apartment.#BREAKING pic.twitter.com/DmFuX41WwE— LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 9, 2021
