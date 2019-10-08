LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A three-vehicle crash in the east Las Vegas Valley sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday morning, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the crash happened around 6:20 a.m. Oct. 8 near the intersection of Sandhill Road and Harmon Avenue.
Gordon said a man driving a two-door car lost control and rear-ended a SUV, which was pushed forward and struck a four-door vehicle. Police said it's unknown why the driver lost control.
The driver of the two-door vehicle was taken to Sunrise Hospital in serious condition, according to police, but the injuries were non life-threatening. Two-to-three occupants in the other vehicles were taken to the hospital or quick care to treat "claimed injury," police said.
Lane restrictions and road closures were in place in the area but are expected to reopen around 9:30 a.m.
