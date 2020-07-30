LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was seriously injured after falling from an overpass at US-95 and Russell Road, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
Initially, NHP said the northbound lane of US-95 was blocked. However, all lanes have since reopened.
***Update*** All lanes back open in both directions along US 95 near Russell Road after a man fell off the overpass and was seriously injured. Some northbound delays remain but should clear out. pic.twitter.com/M1jeFR3jex— Ken Smith (@KenSmithTV) July 30, 2020
#trafficalert US95 NB/Russell closed. Male pedestrian fell from Russell overpass. Serious injuries reported. Use alternate route, expect major delays in the area. #nhpsocomm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 30, 2020
(1) comment
Kind smells like gang garbage out graffitiing the area ? Or a druggy? Losers
