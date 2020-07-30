Getty police lights

(Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was seriously injured after falling from an overpass at US-95 and Russell Road, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Initially, NHP said the northbound lane of US-95 was blocked. However, all lanes have since reopened.

 

(1) comment

Mediumjeep
Mediumjeep

Kind smells like gang garbage out graffitiing the area ? Or a druggy? Losers

