LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was sentenced on Friday in a 2019 Las Vegas homicide.
Jecory Kemp, 29, was sentenced by Judge Michael Villani to an aggregate sentence of a maximum of 100 years and minimum of 39 years in a Nevada prison, with 547 days credit for time served.
He was found guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery, murder with use of a deadly weapon, first degree kidnapping with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and robbery with a deadly weapon.
Kemp was arrested in January 2020 along with Tyeshia James in the killing of 44-year-old Jabar Anderson. James' case is ongoing in the Eighth Judicial District Court.
Anderson was reported missing from Henderson on Dec. 31, 2019. Police at the time said he was working on Boulder Highway and was connected to an illegal narcotics operation. Police said Anderson was killed inside an apartment. His body was discovered in a burned vehicle in California.
A third man charged in the killing, Davon Hickman, is scheduled for a jury trial in Feb. 2022.
