LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Jose Rangel, one of the suspects charged in connection with the death of missing Las Vegas woman Lesly Palacio, was sentenced on Friday.
Rangel, 46, was sentenced to two years in the Clark County Detention Center as an accessory in her killing. He received 205 days credit for time already served.
Rangel entered a guilty plea as an accessory to 22-year-old Palacio's murder in Aug. 2020. Rangel was apprehended in February near the U.S.-Mexico border.
"I didn't see any remorse that you showed today," the judge said.
Palacio was found dead near Valley of Fire in Sept. 2020 after she was reported missing Aug. 30, 2020. Palacio was last seen at Longhorn Casino on Aug. 29, 2020.
Rangel's son, Erick Rangel-Ibarra, is still wanted by Las Vegas police. Rangel-Ibarra faces charges of murder and destroying evidence.
