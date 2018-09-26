LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who shot into a Las Vegas Strip nightclub in 2013, killing one person and injuring two security guards, was sentenced on Wednesday.
Benjamin Frazier, 46, will serve 26 years to life in the shooting, according to court information officer Mary Ann Price.
Frazier pleaded guilty to one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder on Aug. 8.
The October 2013 shooting happened at the former Drai's After Hours nightclub inside Bally's hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip.
Police said the man was at the nightclub just before 6 a.m. and argued with management over a cover fee. Frazier pulled out the gun and another patron and two security guards tried to stop him.
In the process, the patron, 40-year-old Kenneth Brown, was shot and killed and the guards were injured.
