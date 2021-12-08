LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man was sentenced in a Strip show scheme involving stolen card numbers, and is scheduled to be sentenced in a child pornography case early next year.
Shaun Patrick Anderson, 39, stole credit and debit card account numbers and personal identifying information to buy about $500,000 in Las Vegas Strip show tickets and gift certificates, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Anderson was sentenced to 78 months in prison after pleading guilty in November 2019 to one count of possession of 15 or more unauthorized access devices, one count of use or trafficking of unauthorized access devices and three counts of aggravated identity theft.
He was also ordered to pay $503,842.30 in restitution.
Through the investigation, authorities said they discovered 1,300 files of child pornography on his devices. He pleaded guilty to a possession charge in October, and will be sentenced on that charge in February.
