Las Vegas police said an elderly man is in critical condition after being struck by a car near East Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway on Oct. 4, 2018.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The driver in an Oct. 2018 crash that killed an 80-year-old man was sentenced in court on Wednesday morning. 

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said detectives were investigating a crash that left an elderly man in critical condition in the east valley on Oct. 4.

According to police, officers were called to the area of East Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway at around 1:09 a.m. The driver of a 2013 Toyota Camry, identified by police as 48-year-old Anthony Rodriguez, was heading north on Boulder Highway when he struck 80-year-old Khalil El Shahed, who was crossing the street.

The Clark County Coroner's Office said El Shahed died two days later in Sunrise Hospital. 

Rodriguez was sentenced to four to 10 years in prison for DUI causing a death. 

Police said El Shahed was crossing the street against a red traffic signal. 

