LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 56-year-old man was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole in the 2018 attack on an elderly woman in downtown Las Vegas.
Herbert Rogers was given 1,088 days credit for time served. He was found guilty on the charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and sexual assault. He will be eligible for parole after 10 years.
Las Vegas police said on July 1, 2018, Rogers sexually assaulted, cut and shot then-80-year-old Shevaun, who identified herself by her first name. She had lived in the Huntridge Park neighborhood for 20 years when she said Rogers broke into her home.
In a 2018 interview with FOX5, Shevaun detailed the incident. She said for more then an hour, he ransacked her home, asking for money, then threatening her while holding a screwdriver.
"I looked toward my door and there was a man standing there in a hat, naked," she said. "He said, 'I'm going to rape you, then I'm going to have to kill you.'"
She said she eventually pulled out a gun her father had hidden, but he grabbed it from her. When she thought he was leaving, she said he shot in her in the face, leaving a wound that required stitches.
Shevaun was released from the hospital after three days, police said. She was treated for multiple bruises, lacerations, the gunshot wound and the sexual assault.
Following the attack, people from across the country who learned of her story reached out to help in any way they could. A local realtor quickly donated a high-end security system for her downtown home.
"I'm very independent, and I'm not used to asking people for anything," Shevaun said at the time. "I don't know how to thank anybody. I just know I'm grateful."
