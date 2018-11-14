LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A judge sentenced a man to prison for stealing a box truck to burglarize Las Vegas casinos.
Danny Salazar, 45, was sentenced Wednesday morning to a minimum of three years and four months in prison for grand larceny and grand larceny of an automobile, according to court records. The maximum he could face is eight years and four months behind bars.
According to the arrest report for Salazar, police said on Jan. 12 officers responded to a report of a stolen box truck. A man rented the truck from Penske Leasing and Rental Company then used it to make a delivery at the MGM. The man said he left the vehicle running while he went inside the property to make the delivery. When he returned, the truck, valued at $86,000, was missing.
The report stated police were investigating a string of burglaries at major casino properties in the Valley. The suspect, later identified as Salazar, was reported to be driving a box truck, that matched the description of the stolen vehicle. Police noted that the truck also had stolen plates.
Police said during the burglaries, Salazar would drive onto a casino property in the truck and gain access into restricted employee doorways and hallways. He wore a lanyard to simulate a credential to prevent him from being stopped by hotel security or hotel staff. He also carried a clipboard with paperwork to simulate delivery orders. Once he accessed the “back of the house” of the hotel, he took property, loaded the truck and left.
Police say Salazar hit several hotels, including the Westgate, Rio and Caesar's Palace. He frequently stole thousands of dollars worth of goods during his burglaries, according a criminal complaint, including taking more than $3,000 worth of mattresses from Caesar's Palace. Police wrote he stole several other items during a six-month spree, including furniture, televisions, skin care products and a photo booth.
On June 10, a Las Vegas Metro police officer spotted a truck matching the description of the truck used in the burglaries near Sammy Davis Jr. Drive and Desert Inn Road, so the officer attempted to follow the truck. The driver made a quick turn, “in an apparent effort to avoid contact with the officer.” The truck eventually got stuck at a railroad, so the officer tried to stop it, but the driver sped off. The officer continued to observe the truck and saw the driver run multiple red lights at a high rate of speed. The truck eventually crashed at the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue while attempting to make a turn. The driver identified himself to police as “Danny Boy Salazar.” He was taken to University Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
During an interview with police, Salazar told officers, “unless you have a deal to get me out to see my mom who just had hip surgery yesterday, I don’t have anything to say.” Salazar claimed he borrowed the truck but couldn’t say who he borrowed it from. When police told him that they were aware he stole the truck he responded, “you got the truck.” Adding, “you already got it all figured out.”
Westgate Resorts, one of the properties targeted by Salazar released a statement that they were working closely with the police department on the matter.
