LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man's body was found in a storm drain system in downtown Las Vegas Vegas early Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.
The deceased male was located near the intersection of West Bonanza Road and City Parkway. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue discovered the body in a drainpipe about 30 feet below the roadway, according to a release.
With the aid of the fire department's Technical Rescue Team, crews entered the drain through a large opening near East Bonanza Road and Casino Center Boulevard. Officials hiked about half a mile before finding the man.
The cause of death is under investigation, but officials believe the individual was living near the storm drain.
