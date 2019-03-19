LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — A Texas father is traveling the nation to raise awareness and money for diabetes research. He stopped in Las Vegas this week.
Rex Convington said he decided to drive his motorcycle all over the U.S. after his son was skilled as a result of the disease.
"His blood sugar was low," said Rex. "He blacked out and drove off a bridge and died in a fiery car crash. It was terrible. I actually went to the crash scene.. and it was devastating."
His son, Chris, was just 37.
Rex said his son’s death weighed heavy on his heart. He had a dream that he traveled the nation on his motorcycle and after one year he was able to present a check to the American Diabetes Association for $90,000.
Rex began traveling last summer. He said he’ll drive until his goal is met.
"The reason I'm doing this ride is for the awareness. I have gotten tons and tons of stories... people who I have met on this trip that their son or their daughter has Type I or their son or their daughter has passed away because of that. The whole purpose of this is so other people don't have to do what I had to go through."
If you’d like to support Rex and his Riding for a Cure campaign, you can donate here.
