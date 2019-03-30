LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Red Rock Search & Rescue have asked the public for help in locating a man who was reported missing on Friday.
Marc Anthony Orr, 48, was last seen in the area of West Cheyenne Avenue and U.S. 95, near Mountain View Hospital, Red Rock SAR said. He was wearing a black hat with a Batman logo and a black shirt.
Orr has brown hair and eyes, stands about 5'11 and has a beard.
Those who know Orr told FOX5 he suffers from intellectual disabilities and suffers from a heart condition. He takes medication for his heart problems and will die if he doesn't take them.
Anyone with any information in regards to Orr's whereabouts are urged to contact Red Rock SAR or 311.
