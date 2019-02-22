NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police have asked the public for help in locating a missing 39-year-old man, who has been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia.
According to NLVPD, Justin Lee Smith was reported missing on Feb. 18 and was last seen in the area of East Craig Road and North 5th Street. Smith's family told police he has not taken his medication, nor did Smith take it with him.
He was last seen wearing a grey, hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, North Las Vegas police said. Smith stands at around 5'11" and has brown eye and hair, as well as a goatee.
Anyone with any information in regards to Smith's whereabouts were urged to contact NLVPD at 702-633-9111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.