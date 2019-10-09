HENDERSON (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police said a man reported missing in August is in need of his medication.
According to a press release, 29-year-old Donta Johnson was last seen on foot on Aug. 14 near a hospital at Bruce Street and East Lake Mead Boulevard.
Johnson is diagnosed bipolar and schizophrenic and takes medication for both, but doesn't have either, police said. He's described as 6'2", 200 lbs and has a goatee.
Police asked hospitals to check their registries for him or any John Doe matching the photo. Anyone with information is urged to call the police.
