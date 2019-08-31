LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Several rescue crews are going to continue the search for a man reported missing from the Las Vegas Valley on Aug. 25.
Daniel Reza, 35, was originally reported missing near Warm Springs Road and South Decatur Boulevard. At the time, he was wearing blue jeans and a long sleeve blue shirt.
His car was later found at Mt. Charleston, north of the valley, authorities said. He was seen on a trail, but never returned to his car.
According to Red Rock Search and Rescue, he had been seen on several trails over the last week.
Beginning at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1, crews from RRSAR, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Bureau of Land Management and several experienced hikers will begin searching for Reza from the Cathedral Rock Trail.
Reza was described as 5'10", about 185 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. A missing persons flyer said he may need medical attention.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at (702) 828-3111 or (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
