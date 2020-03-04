LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was released on his own recognizance after he was accused of attempting to lure a child on the Las Vegas Strip, according to court records.
On Feb. 17 about 7:40 p.m., an officer in the area responded to the Planet Hollywood Hotel and Casino in reference to a call detailing an attempted kidnapping, the arrest report stated.
According to the report, the girl's mother told officers that she was inside Planet Hollywood with her 15-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter.
The mother said that the suspect, identified as Leeland Rayburn Jr., observed the family, singled them out and approached her daughter while "saying something under his breath."
The interaction caused the girl to move towards the other side of her mother, the report notes.
Rayburn Jr. then suddenly and without warning, maneuvered behind the mother and placed his hand on the girl's shoulder, the report stated.
The mother said that Rayburn Jr. attempted to lead the girl away from the her presence with his hand still on her shoulder. The woman said she pushed the man, breaking his grasp on her daughter's shoulder.
According to the report, Rayburn Jr. then proceeded to direct himself toward another family with infants in a group of strollers.
Rayburn Jr. was taken into custody without incident, the report said.
The report notes that Leeland has a history of numerous criminal misdemeanor and felony priors, including arrests for robbery, attempted robbery and open/gross lewdness in Nevada.
