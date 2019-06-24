LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- A Las Vegas man is trying to raise awareness after he was bitten by a rattlesnake at Lake Mead.
Brian Grill was out on his boat with friends when they stopped for lunch. When Grill got off the boat He unknowingly stepped next to a rattlesnake.
Grill described the feeling of the initial bite.
"Like I was getting tazed on my foot,” said Grill. “It felt like it was shooting electricity into me."
Park rangers at Lake Mead shared some safety tips when dealing with snakes bites.
"When someone is bit by a rattlesnake the venom actually destroys the tissue and blood vessels. And people think because of that, oh I should suck out the venom...well you shouldn't,” said Chelsea Kennedy.
"You need to immobilize the victim and make sure that the wound is below their heart,” said Kennedy. “It's going to slow the blood down and slow their heart rate down. Make sure that they're calm and anything that could be constricting near the bite area is removed."
Grill, a veteran and accomplished outdoors man, is still suffering a week-and-a-half after the initial bite. He’s been treated with 6 doses of antivenom and his entire left leg is still swollen.
"You couldn't even discern a knee-cap,” said Grill. “It was just a big balloon all the way up my leg to my hip."
Doctors told Grill everyone heals from snake bites differently. In some cases, it can take up to a year to heal.
