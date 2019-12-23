LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas couple is having quite a Christmas holiday to remember after they got engaged at Glittering Lights on Saturday.
According to Glittering Lights, the couple, Chris Lehman and Alexis Terry, got engaged under blue and green twinkling lights in the attraction's Shark Reef Aquarium Tunnel.
Nearly 30 of the couple's family and friends were enjoying an open-air Santa Tram ride, with Alexis under the impression that her sister had won a private tram ride through the lights.
Alexis was surprised to see Chris emerge from the light tunnel in front of giant hand-made LED signs that said "Will you marry me Alexis" holding an engagement ring that belonged to his great-grandmother.
"It's not often you meet someone that clicks with you in every way," Chris Lehman said. "As our love grew and we built up a life together, I woke up one day and told myself this was it. This was the person I wanted to spend eternity with."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.