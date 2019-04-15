LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man who was shot on April 7 was pronounced dead five days after he had been shot.
Officers were called to the Shelter Island Apartments, located near East Twain Avenue and Swenson Street, about 5:51 a.m. on April 7, police said. A man was found lying in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries. On April 11, the victim was pronounced brain dead and Metro Police's homicide unit took over the investigation.
Police said the suspect was a black, adult male in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with any information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
