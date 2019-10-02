LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man suspected in the death of his girlfriend's toddler son in 2018 pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse charges on Wednesday.
Joshua Oxford, 42, entered a plea on Oct. 2 in front of Judge Douglas Herndon for one count of second-degree murder and one count of child abuse, neglect or endangerment with substantial bodily harm.
Oxford was expected in court for his sentencing on Nov. 13.
He was accused, along with Cassie Smith, in the death of her 3-year-old son, Daniel Theriot.
The two reported Daniel missing in September 2018, and an extensive, city-wide search went on for days. It ended when Daniel's body was found near Lake Mead Recreation Area.
The couple told police the boy had a "bad attitude" and had "been disrespectful" toward them. In Smith's arrest report, she admitted to Oxford pouring hot water on Daniel when he misbehaved. Oxford said he his Daniel several times that same day.
Ultimately, Daniel's death was ruled homicide caused by blunt force trauma.
Both Oxford and Smith have been facing a murder charge since their arrest.
Smith's next hearing was scheduled for the same day, for a continuance of her arraignment in district court.
