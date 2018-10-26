LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man pleaded guilty to defrauding more than $1.8 million from victims in a business fraud scheme, federal prosecutors said.
Jihad Anthony Zogheib, 52, pleaded guilty to eight counts of wire fraud in connection to a fraud scheme, according to prosecutors. Zogheib pleaded guilty without the benefit of a plea agreement.
From about 2010 till 2013, Zogheib said he devised a scheme to obtain money from people by making false claims that he would use the victim's money for business purposes. As part of the scheme, Zogheib influenced victims' decisions by used forged business documents and fake emails from banks, federal prosecutors said.
There was a specific incident in Feb. 2011 where Zogheib made false claims to a victim about creating a mobile crane company and a mobile crane leasing company, according to federal prosecutors. Zogheib told the victim he had millions of dollars in an overseas account, but the account was placed on hold. He gave the victim falsified bank records showing the amount on deposit.
According to federal prosecutors, the victim gave Zogheib $548,000 to fund the companies. From Nov. 2010 to Aug. 2013, Zogheib defrauded two additional victims by falsely claiming he was in the business of flipping real estate.
The two victims sent Zogheib a total of $1,307,475, federal prosecutors said. Zogheib immediately used the investments to fund his gambling habit and high-end lifestyle.
Zogheib is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 15, 2019 before U.S. District Judge Larry R. Hicks. Zogheib is facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $250,000 fine.
Zogheib also faces a criminal forfeiture money judgement of $815,475.
The case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Patrick Burns and Steven Myhre are prosecuting the case.
