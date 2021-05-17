LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man on a motorized bike hit and killed a dog Monday morning before crashing in the east valley.
About 9:30 a.m. on May 17, police said a 55-year-old Las Vegas man was riding eastbound on Bryce Canyon Avenue west of Mt. Hood Street when he hit a small dog. The man was then thrown from the bike.
The man was on a 26" 10-speed bicycle fitted with a small engine, police said. The small dog ran back to his property and was later found by his owners. The dog was taken to the vet where he died.
The rider was taken to University Medical Center where he was in critical condition, police said. The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.